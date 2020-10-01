6 Projects worth Rs.389 Crore Sanctioned in 59th PSMG-I Meeting of NCRPB

Project Management Information System (P-MIS) is a major step in using digital/ mobile technology to improve transparency & accountability in monitoring progress of projects & administering loans, said Shri DurgaShanker Mishra, Secretary, MoHUA. Speaking at the launch of P-MIS of the National Capital Regional Planning Board (NCRPB) in New Delhi. Shri Mishra congratulated NCRPB and said that this Portal is well timed during Covid-19 when use of technology has grown tremendously. The launch was attended by Additional Secretary, MoHUA, JS&FA, MoHUA, Additional Chief Secretary, GNCTD and senior officials of participating states of NCR and NCRPB officials.

During the 59th PSMG-I meeting held on 28.9.2020 under the chairmanship of Shri DurgaShanker Mishra, Secretary, Housing,6 projects were sanctioned with an estimated cost of Rs. 389.22 Cr., out of which 4-transport sector projects having an estimated cost of Rs. 149.31 Cr. are of PWD(B&R), Haryana; 1-Power Project having an estimated cost of Rs. 31.58 Cr. is of RRVPN, Rajasthan and 1-River rejuvenation project having an estimated cost of Rs. 208.33 Cr. is of Patiala Development Authority (PDA).

The Board has provided financial assistance to 360 infrastructure development projects so far with an estimated cost of Rs. 31,464 Crore, out of which an amount of Rs. 15,105 Crore has been sanctioned as loan so far. The Board has released a loan amount of about Rs. 12,441 Crore till 27th September 2020.

NCR Planning Board has funded some major projects:-

(Rs. in Cr.)

S.No. Name of the Projects Estimated Cost Loan Sanctioned/ Final Loan as per CC Actual Loan released Project of Metro connection between Noida and Greater Noida (29.707 km) 5503.00 1587.00 1430.00 Rejuvenation of AmanishahNallah (Dravyavati River) including Area Development in Jaipur City 1582.06 1098.00 1059.00 Development of Six lane Elevated Road (Hindon) in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh by GDA 1147.60 700.00 700.00 Development of access controlled Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway section 457.81 343.35 333.96 Construction of Elevated Road from Sodala Tri-junction to LIC Office near Ambedkar Circle, Jaipur 225.00 168.75 150.00 Construction of 2 lane Relief Road from Ghogripur to Haryana-Delhi Border near Hareveli Village along the banks of Western Yamuna Canal (WYC) falling in Sonipat District 200.00 150.00 75.00

NCRPB borrows from market and avails loans from multilateral and bilateral agencies i.e. ADB and KfW and extends loan assistance to NCR participating States and their parastatal agencies on very cheap interest rates for harmonized infrastructure development.

The National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) is a statutory body under the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, constituted through an Act of Parliament in 1985. It has the mandate to prepare a Regional Plan for the development of the National Capital Region and for coordinating and monitoring the implementation of such Plan; and for evolving harmonized policies for control of land uses and development of infrastructure in the Region so as to avoid any haphazard development of the Region.