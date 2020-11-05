5th Joint Working Group on Coal held virtually between India and Indonesia

The JWG was co-chaired from the Indian side by Vinod Kumar Tiwari, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal, Government of Imdia and by Jonson Pakpahan, Director for Mineral and Coal, Non Tax State Revenue of Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Republic of Indonesia, from the Indonesian side.

In his opening remarks, Tiwari provided overview of coal sector in India and presented emerging scenario for future. He highlighted India’s initiatives for self-sufficiency in coal under Atmanirbhar Bharat and imperatives for businesses in coal sector in both the countries.

Ministry of Coal made presentations on Indian Coal Policy reforms, Coking Coal Exploration and Commercial Mining, followed by presentations by the Indonesian side on Coal Policy and Current Coal Business updates, Deep Seated Coal Potential in Indonesia. Technical issues were presented by CMPDIL India and MCRDC Indonesia and expertise available were offered to each other. An open house discussion was also held.

For flagging the legacy trade issues by investors, a B2B session coordinated by Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) provided for frank discussions and sought resolution of issues by the Governments of Indonesian and India. Emerging business opportunities in both the countries were highlighted by respective delegations.

It was decided that the discussions would also be carried forward beyond the confines of this forum.