5th India-Russia Military Industrial Conference in Lucknow; 14 MoUs signed 

Seminars and discussions on various defence related issues are also being held on the second day of the Defence Expo.

14 MoUs were signed between Indian and Russian companies under the Make in India initiative.

The MoUs were related to production of different defence equipment such as parts of T-72, T-90, radar systems, ASW Rocket launchers and 3D modeling.

Major companies which are part of these MoUs includes BHEL, Bharat Dynamics Limited and Vista control from Indian side and INVERSIA, UVZ and BEML Ltd. from the Russian side.

Speaking exclusively to DDNEWS, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar said that the transformation in defense sector through digital technology will be the main focus area in coming days.

Russia’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade said the MoUs signed between the two countries shows the high level of strategic and real technological partnership that exists between India and Russia.