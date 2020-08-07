5880 fresh COVID-19 positive cases in Tamil Nadu; tally 2,85,024

As per the daily official bulletin, Chennai showed some progress slipping below the thousand mark after a long while today although it still tops the list accounting for 984 cases followed by Thiruvallur with 388 and Theni with 351.

A record 119 deaths were reported today- 24 of them in Chennai followed by 8 in Chengalpattu and 6 each in Thiruvallur, Thiruvannamalai, Salem and Thoothukudi – taking the state’s total tally to 4690.

The total number of cases in Tamil Nadu as of August 7 stands at 2,85,024.

6488 patients were discharged today taking the total number of recoveries in Tamil Nadu to 2,27,575.