These trains were originated from various states. The top five States from where maximum trains originated are Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
These Shramik Special trains were terminated in various States across the country. The top five states where maximum trains terminated are Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal.
57 Lakh migrant workers transported so far by Shramik Special Trains
