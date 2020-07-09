56 people tested positive for COVID 19 in Sri Lanka rehabilitation center

These people are from Kandakadu treatment and rehabilitation centre, where a prisoner was kept for treatment and who had tested positive on Sunday.

Over 450 inmates and staff at the center were quarantined and subjected to PCR tests. The prisoner was shifted to prison before testing positive and 174 prison inmates in the ward were also quarantined and tested.

However, none of them tested positive. A female counselor, employed at the center, have been detected positive at her home.

Health workers have initiated necessary steps for testing and quarantining the contacts of positive cases.

With today’s cases, the number of positive cases in Sri Lankan rose to 2151. Among them, total of 1979 have already recovered while 11 persons have died of the pandemic.

The country has only 161 active cases and is fast returning to normalcy.

Parliamentary elections are scheduled for 5th of next month and the authorizes were earlier planning to allow tourists from next month, which has been delayed now.