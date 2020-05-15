56 flights bring Indians from 12 countries so far under Vande Bharat Mission

External Affairs Ministry Spokesman Anurag Srivastava said that in addition, 904 Indians have been repatriated from Maldives by INS Jalashwa and INS Magar. Some others have arrived through deportation flights from various countries. In the last few days, more than 12 thousand Indian nationals have safely returned.

The second phase of Vande Bharat Mission is being launched from 16th to 22nd May. In this phase, Indians from 31 countries will be brought back.

In all, 149 flights including feeder flights will be deployed.

Additional 18 countries have been covered under the second phase including Indonesia, Thailand, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Ireland, Canada, Japan, Nigeria, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Krgyzstan, Belarus, Georgia, Tajikistan and Armenia. Till now, over one lakh 88 thousand Indian nationals have registered to return on the portal.

As part of Samudra setu mission, Indian navy ship INS Jalashwa will sail again from Maldives capital of Male today bringing back around 700 residents of Kerala and Lakshadweep.

The pre-embarkation activities have begun and people are being ferried from different points of Male to the airport where emigration and medical checkup etc. are to be carried out.

The ship will depart in the afternoon and all safety precautions are being adhered to. Local youth volunteers have been enrolled and several agencies of Maldives government are assisting the process to make it a smooth affair.

The ship had earlier brought back 698 Indian nationals to Kochi on Sunday. Another ship INS Magar had reached Kochi on Sunday with 202 Indian nationals.

Indian high commission in Male has said that Air India evacuation flights are being planned to cities of New Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai and Chennai for residents of other states except Kerala.

The high commission said that priority would be given to those facing deportation by Maldives government, medical emergency, pregnant women, elderly, stranded tourists and people affected by family emergencies like deaths.

