51st IHGF –Delhi Fair-2021 Opens Virtually

The 51st edition of virtual IHGF of Delhi fair (19th -23rd May, 2021) was inaugurated today with message of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, for the success of 51st edition of IHGF Delhi Fair. In his message,the Prime Minister appreciated the richness and diversity of our handicrafts which has been a unique feature of our nation’s culture and heritage. Generations of artisans and craftsmen from different regions have enhanced the appeal, adding colour and vibrancy to the products. He further mentioned that the fast changing times, powered by digital technology have helped the handicrafts sector to further enhance its resilience. The up-scaling of durable, user friendly products will help the sector expand and deepens its outreach, he added.

Inaugurating the fair, Ravi K. Passi, Chairman, Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) welcomed everyone to the virtual platform in order for over 700 exhibitors of home, lifestyle fashion, furniture and textile products to transact business with a large number of overseas buyers, domestic volume buyers and buying representatives. He informed that a large number of overseas buyers, wholesalers and retailers have already registered to visit the show.

Speaking on the occasion, U.P. Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles welcomed all the overseas buyers and exhibitors to have a very successful show and appreciated EPCH for holding the several virtual editions of IHGF during the current pandemic since June’2020. He further said that this edition of the virtual fair will help in giving a much needed push to the exports of handicrafts and generating additional employment in this cottage sector of Indian economy. Singh further stated that organising the 51st edition of IHGF-Delhi fair virtually amidst Corona crisis reflects the indomitable spirit of the handicraft exporting fraternity to continue furthering the efforts to strengthen the Handicrafts Sector.

During the Fair Webinars on topics such as “Quick Ways to Optimise Forex Operations in Turbulent Times”and “Seven easy ways to Grow your Exports” will be organizedto provide in depth knowledge to the participants so that they can keep themselves abreast with the international trade requirements. Further, craft demonstrations by Artisans on blue pottery, Warli painting, screw pine craft, Kani shawls, Meenakari, artistic Textiles will also form part of the activities that are scheduled during the fair.

The 51st IHGF Delhi Fair 2021 is India’s largest Virtual Fair in the Home, Fashion, Lifestyle, Textiles and Furniture sector and an exclusive B2B online platform is developed to assist the buyers from all across the globe to source from India. The Fair organised by the EPCHwill see participation of 1500 plus manufacturers and exporters showcasing 2000 plus product expressions.The overseas buyers from over 85 countries from across the globe have already registered to visit the show.The estimated figures for exports of handicrafts for the period April-March of the financial year 2020-21 which stands at Rs. 25558.94 crores (USD 3443.45 million) registering a growth of 1.14 % (Rupee terms) and decline (-)3.39 % (dollar terms) over the same period last year.

