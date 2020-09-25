Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / 51st IFFI to be held from 16th to 24th January next year in Goa

51st IFFI to be held from 16th to 24th January next year in Goa

Earlier it was scheduled to be held from 20th November to 28th November, this year.
 
The postponement follows discussion between Information and Broadcasting  Minister Prakash Javadekar and Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant.
 
It has also been jointly decided to hold the festival on new dates as per the International Film Festival guidelines and protocols.
 
The festival will be conducted in a Virtual and Physical format.
 
All COVID related protocols will be strictly enforced as per the festivals convened recently in the International Film Festival circuit.
 

