IFFI has commenced the delegate registration of the 51st IFFI scheduled in January, 2021 from 17th November, 2020 for physical format of the festival for the following paid categories:

Delegate cine enthusiast – Rs. 1000/- + taxes as applicable

Delegate professionals – Rs. 1000/- + taxes as applicable

The registration can be done at the following URL: https://iffigoa.org/

Registration will be on first come first basis to the limited delegates due to COVID19 pandemic.