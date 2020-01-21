50th World Economic Forum opens in Davos today

This year’s programme focuses on achieving maximum impact on the Forum’s platform for public-private cooperation across six core areas of activity: ecology, economy, society, industry, technology, and geopolitics.

Among the initiatives to be launched at the annual meeting is one that aims to plant one trillion trees over the next decade and to equip one billion people with the necessary skills in the age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will lead the Indian delegation to the WEF.

Besides, over 100 CEOs, political leaders including Union Ministers and Chief Ministers will take part in the 50th edition of the annual event.

Global leaders like US president Donald Trump, Germen Chanceller Angela Merkel to participate in WEF.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone to be awarded Crystal Award at Davos.

WEF aims to bring together business, politics and educational global leaders to device industrial outlook. The forum aims to uphold moral and intellectual integrity.