50 lakh people marooned in 31 districts of Bangladesh as several rivers continue to rise

The northern and central areas of Bangladesh are facing the major brunt of floods. Thousands of people have taken shelter at flood relief centres and other safe places. The official death toll due to floods has gone up to 41.

Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Nilphamari, Sylhet, Rajbari, Dhaka, Faridpur and Netrakona are among the 31 districts affected by the floods.

According to the latest bulletin issued by the Flood Forecast and Warning Centre (FFWC) at 9 a.m. on Thursday, since Wednesday afternoon, water level showed an increase at 41 points out of 101 points monitored across the four major river basins of Bangladesh. Water level has crossed the danger level at 28 points.

In the Brahmaputra basin, Jamuna was flowing above danger level at all the six points monitored by the FFWC. Brahmaputra was above danger level at Chilmari. In the Ganges basin, Padma was flowing above danger level at all the four observation points at Goalundo, Bhagyakul, Mawa and Sureswar. However, Ganga was below danger level and showed a declining trend.

The floods this year are being seen as the most prolonged one over the last two decades. Many areas near the capital city Dhaka have also been affected by floods. According to the forecast of the FFWC, the water level is likely to increase further in the area over the next 24 hours.

Government has set up more than 1,500 flood relief centres where close to 90,000 people have taken shelter. Relief distribution including food, drinking water and medicine is continuing in the flood affected districts.