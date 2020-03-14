5 Upcoming Series for Indian Cricket Team that Would Excite the Betting World

2020 is a crucial year for the Indian Cricket team. After missing out on yet another ICC trophy in England last year, Kohli’s men will be looking forward to the T20 World Cup as a shot at redemption. But there is much more on India’s plate in 2020 apart from the World Cup in Australia. The Men in Blue are scheduled to face quality opponents like England, Australia and South Africa for bilateral series. So, let us take a look at the five upcoming series for Indian Cricket team that would excite the betting world:

South Africa | March 2020 | Home

After finishing their New Zealand tour, Men in Blue will be back in India to face Next-Gen South Africa. The Proteas are undergoing major changes in the team and administration after a dreadful 2019 World Cup campaign. Faf du Plessis recently stepped down as the captain of the side and Quinton de Kock is likely to lead the young side against India.

South Africa will play three ODIs against India on 12th, 15th and 18th March. The first ODI will take place at Dharamsala, followed by Lucknow and Kolkata. Despite an inexperienced squad, South Africa fought valiantly against England at home, drawing the ODI series 1-1 and coming agonizing close to winning the T20 series. So, while India will be planning to rest a few senior players, the home side should be wary of the Proteas.

Sri Lanka | June & July 2020 | Away

After a two-month-long IPL ‘festival’ , Indian Cricket team will visit their neighbours for a series which has become a yearly tradition now. India will play three ODIs and three T20Is against Sri Lanka in June and July 2020.

The three-match ODI series will be India’s first series of the inaugural ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. The Super League will be played between May 2020 to March 2020 and will serve as a qualification process for the 2023 Cricket World Cup. Three T20Is, on the other hand, will be a great opportunity for India to work on their squad for the upcoming World Cup.

Zimbabwe | August 2020 | Away

Zimbabwe – Indian Cricket Team’s biannual testing lab! Men in Blue go to the African nation every two years after the IPL with a squad of young and inexperienced players. This time shouldn’t be any different in August 2020. India will play three ODIs in Zimbabwe and their second series of the Super League.

With several youngsters fighting for a place in the Indian squad, including the star performers of the recently concluded U19 World Cup, Zimbabwe should be a great place for the BCCI to test some of the players. At the same time, it will allow senior players to take some much-needed rest before they get ready for an action-packed next six months .

England | Sept, Oct 2020 & Jan, Feb 2021 | Home

After the Asia Cup in September, India will host England for a tour which is divided into two parts. The World Champions will play three ODIs and three T20Is in September and October against the Men in Blue. The Indian side will get to test their skills against one of the best-limited overs squad in the World at the moment, ahead of the T20 World Cup. India’s T20 squad should be more or less ready by the time England comes in September. So, it will be a great opportunity for Kohli and Co. to put finishing touches to the squad.

At the end of the T20 series against England, punters will be clearer about India’s chances at the T20 World Cup in and will be ready to play their moves on 10Cric India, Odds & Sportsbook – the best place for Indian Cricket punters.

The second part of England’s tour will come in January and February 2021 after the T20 World Cup and India’s Australia tour. During the second phase, England will play five test matches against India as a part of both team’s last series of the World Test Championship. Both teams will be interested in accumulating as many points as possible from this series, ahead of the first-ever WTC Final in June 2021.

Australia | Oct 2020 to Jan 2021 | Away

After the first phase of hosting England in September and October, the Indian side will be flying to Australia, on a FOUR month-long tour. The tour includes three T20Is, three ODIs and four tests against Australia and a T20 World Cup sandwiched between them.

Three T20Is will come just before the start of the World Cup, a perfect dress rehearsal for Kohli’s men. India will get a chance to get used to the weather conditions and pitches for the World Cup and that too against Australia – one of the World Cup contenders.

The month-long T20 World Cup will be played after the bilateral T20 series before both countries move on to the ODI and Test series. Three ODIs will be played in November, as a part of the Super League.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is likely to start in December as India will look to hold on to the famous trophy. India defeated Australia in a Test series in Australia for the very first time in 2018-19. Kohli and Co. will be eager to follow the same pattern in the penultimate series of the World Test Championship.