5 special flights to bring back about 900 stranded Indians from Gulf countries

Two flights are scheduled to fly from Dubai – One to Delhi and the other to Amritsar. The Delhi flight scheduled today, is likely to take 241 passengers and four infants while the Amritsar flight has a list of 178 distressed Indians.



From Kuwait, two flights are scheduled for Ahmedabad and Kozhikode with a total of 330 people. Flight from Jeddah to Calicut has 149 people. Another flight to Delhi has been rescheduled now for tomorrow due to operational reasons. Priority is being given to workers in distress , elderly people, urgent medical cases, pregnant women and others stranded in difficult situation. Only those who are found asymptomatic will be allowed to board the flight.

