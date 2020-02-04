5 Reasons Why Your Creativity Needs a Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch

Here are five reasons why you should switch from HDD to the Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch.

Speed

The key factor that makes SSDs more efficient than HDDs is speed. With SSD you can save time as any action performed on it is much quicker whether it’s storing a file or transferring it. The Samsung Portable T7 Touch SSD comes with a read speed of 1050 MB/s and a write speed of 1000 MB/s^1, which is almost 9.5 times faster than external HDDs^2. While the HDD gives just storage, the SSD serves storage and speed on the same plate!

Portability



Unlike HDD, SSDs are smaller in size. SSDs are ideal for people who are constantly on the go between work, play and passion. The Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch, for example, is 3.3 x 2.2 x 0.3 inches in size and weighs as less as 58 grams. You can just slip it in your pocket!

Power



The crucial difference between the SSD and HDD is its start-up efficiency. The HDD is mechanical in nature and therefore has a slightly lower start-up efficiency and requires more power for the magnetic disks to rotate. On the other hand, better start-up efficiency and smaller size of SSDs attributes to lesser power consumption. Their non-mechanical construction translates to better battery life.

Shock resistance



HDDs are made of moving parts which makes them prone to failure if dropped. This, however, is not the case with SSDs. Since SSDs are made of non-moving semiconductor components, they provide durability to your content which is significantly better than HDDs.

Security



Though the SSDs are comparatively new, the innovation in them has been rapidly progressing. Some SSDs come with special security features that make sure your data is secure. The Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch adds another layer of security to your data with the built-in fingerprint recognition sensor in addition to password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption.

^1. Performance may vary depending on host configuration. To reach maximum read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s, respectively, the host device and connection cables must support USB 3.2 Gen 2 and the UASP mode must be enabled.

^2. Based on internal test results compared to a Samsung external HDD 1TB(HX-MTD10EA). Test system configuration: ASUS Z370 ROG MAXIMUS X APEX (USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C), Intel(R) Core i7-8700K CPU @ 3.70GHz (Coffeelake), OS-Windows 10 RS6.