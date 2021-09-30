5 Raj Girls Bn Organises Annual Training Camp

Udaipur: “Being challenged in life is inevitable, being defeated is optional”, keeping in view the same spirit and zest, 5 Raj Girls Bn, Udaipur undertook the initiative of organizing the Annual Training Camp exclusively for the Senior Wing girl cadets from diverse educational establishments. The duration of this camp is from 30 Sep to 06 Oct 2021 and is being conducted at BN Institute, Udaipur.

5 Raj Bn NCC firmly believes that the greater the obstacle, the more glory lies in overcoming it and therefore worked in collaboration to execute the same in true letter and spirit. A massive participation was seen on the reporting day of the camp wherein around 300 girl cadets reached the camp site with their respective ANOs (Associate NCC Officers).

Amidst the pandemic phase, major thrust is being given on COVID-19 Protocols so as to ensure safety of the attendees. The opening day started off with the arrival of cadets to the camping site, where separate locations for various activities were allocated to them following the social distancing norms. It was mandatory for all attendees to get RTPCR negative report on the first day of the camp.

It was also was ensured that all cadets are at least partially vaccinated against COVID. All the cadets went through thermal screening and general check up in a phased manner. Medical assistance is being provided by a team of doctors and nurses deputed by CHMO, Udaipur. Many of the cadets are attending the camp for the first time Cadets and therefore were briefed about the aim and schedule of the camp.

The cadets thereafter, reassembled in their crisp uniforms & marched diligently to witness the Opening address by the Col Akhilesh Khanna, Camp Commandant, CATC Udaipur. Camp Commandant in his address, welcomed the zealous cadets, and emphasized on the need to abide by the Standard COVID Protocols without any breach. Furthermore, he enlightened the cadets to practice personal hygiene & sanitation and also acquainted them with the major takeaways from this camp so as to boost the morale of the promising cadets.

As per HQ DG NCC guidelines, this year NCC camps of shorter duration are being organised. Duration of ATC camps for cadets appearing in B certificate exams is limited to five days and that of C certificate cadets it is seven days. The change in duration has been made keeping in view the present COVID situation. Simultaneously it is also ensured that cadets don’t loose out on the training part.

Please share this news







