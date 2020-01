4th T20I between India and New Zealand to be played today

India has already taken unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. In a thrilling match, India defeated New Zealand via Super Over at Hamilton in the third T20 International on Wednesday.

This is India’s maiden T20I series win on New Zealand soil.

Last and 5th T20 match of the series will be played on Sunday at Bay Oval stadium in Mount Maunganui.