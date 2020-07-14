4th Round of Corps Commander-Level talks between India and China concluded

The fourth meeting was held in the background of their 30th June Meeting followed by the conservation between the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, on 5th July. Talks are to initiate the second phase of disengagement along the Line of Actual Control.

GoC of Fire and Fury corps Lt.Gen Harinder Singh has welcomed his counterpart from China, the South Xinjiang Military Province Commander Major General Liu Lin for the talks at Chushul.

The talks mainly focussed on the implementation of agreement reached on the previous meetings. However, the thurst was on complete disengagement at Finger-4 and further at Pangong Tso and Depsang plains.

Lt.Gen Harvinder Singh will brief the Senior Army officials about the outcome of today’s talks by July 14.