490 Lifeline Udan flights operated till date to ensure continuous supply of essential and medical supplies across the country

Cargo transported on 8th May 2020 was 6.32 tons taking total amount of cargo transportedto around 848.42 tons.

Alliance Air operated 2 fights on 8th May 2020 while 8 flights were operated by IAF.Aerial distance covered by Lifeline Udan flights till date is over 4,73,609 km.‘Lifeline Udan’ flights are being operated by MoCA to transport essential medical cargo to remote parts of the country to support India’s war against COVID-19.

Helicopter services including Pawan Hans Ltdhave been operating in J&K, Ladakh, Islands and North East region transporting critical medical cargo and patients. Pawan Hans till 8th May2020 have carried 2.32 tons of cargo covering a distance of 8,001kms.Domestic Cargo Operators SpiceJet, Blue Dart, Indigo and Vistara are operating cargo flights on a commercial basis.

Spicejet operated 916 cargo flights during 24 March to 8th May2020 covering a distance of 15,46,809 km and carrying 6,587tons of cargo.

Out of these,337 were international cargo flights.Blue Dart operated 311 cargo flights covering a distance of 3,55,515 km and carrying 5,231tons of cargo during 25 March to 8th May 2020.

Out of these, 16 were international cargo flights. Indigo has operated 121 cargo flights during 3 April to 8th May2020 covering a distance of 1,96,263 km and carrying around 585tons of cargo and including 46 international flights. This also includes medical supplies carried free of cost for the government.

Vistara has operated 23 cargo flights during 19 April to 8th May2020 covering a distance of 32,321 km and carrying around 150 tons of cargo.A cargo air-bridge was established with East Asia for transportation of pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and Covid-19 relief material. The total quantity of medical cargo brought in by Air India is 1075 tons.

Blue Dart has uplifted medical supplies of around 131 tons from Guangzhou and Shanghai and 24 tons from Hong Kong, starting 14 April upto8th May 2020.

Spicejet has also uplifted205 tons of medical supplies from Shanghai and Guangzhou upto8th May2020 and 21tons medical supplies from Hong Kong and Singapore upto8th May 2020.