482  fresh COVID-19 cases in J&K UT; count rises to 26,413

With this the number of positive cases in the Union territory has gone up-to 26,413.Of these 7,392 are active positive, 18,523 have recovered while 498 deaths have taken place due to this pandemic in the Union Territory.

Moreover, 544 more COVID 19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals of Jammu and Kashmir Union territory.

88 positive cases were reported from Srinagar district followed by 53 from Anantnag district and 52 from Pulwama district.

Eight Covid-19 deaths took place in the Union Territory during the last 24 hours.