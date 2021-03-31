

North Central Railway has sought applications from interested candidates for the recruitment of 480 vacant posts of Apprentices. Candidates willing to work on these posts can apply online by 16 April 2021.

Last Date: 16 April 2021

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have passed 10th class with at least 50 percent marks from recognized board. It should also have ITI certificate from the respective trade.

Age Limit: General category candidates should be between 15 to 24 years old.

Pay Scale: The selected candidates will be paid spirant according to the rules of the apprentice.

Application fee: The candidates of general category will have to pay 170 rupees as a fee.

How to apply: Candidates wishing to work on these posts through the official website https://ncr.indianrailways.gov.in/uploads/files/1615881372350-act%20app.%20english.pdf in online mode before the last date Can apply

The post 480 posts of apprentices in North Central Railway first appeared on Job Idhar.

Please share this news







