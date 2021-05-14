468th Foundation Day of Udaipur was celebrated in a soulful way

udaipur : The 468th day of establishment of Udaipur under the auspices of Kshatriya Yuval Sangh was celebrated in a very soulful manner through the international webinar. The program was started with prayers and verses by Brijraj Singh Kharada. Dr. Kamal Singh Bemla introduced all the guests while leading the way. Professor Pushpendra Singh Ranawat presented the facts on the geographical conditions of Udaipur and highlighted its establishment. Historian Dr. Narsingh Pardesi of North Maharashtra University Jalgaon presented various historical pieces of evidence of his research on this subject. The famous poet Abdul Jabbar from Chittorgarh received the applause of all by presenting very impressive poetry on Udaipur and Maharana Pratap.

Tore Gulbrandson from Oslo, Norway sent greetings to the Foundation day of Udaipur to all litigants and described its beauty, and urged that the Aravalli mountain range be protected along with its heritage, history, culture. Professor Lalit Pandey drew attention to various aspects of the various capitals of Mewar like Ahad, Nagda, Chittorgarh, and Udaipur. The historian Dr. Vivek Bhatnagar in his address in Mewari gave a detailed account of the art, history, and architecture of the place. Former Foreign Secretary Mohan Singh Ji Bhandari and notable thinker Pratap Singh Ji Talavada also presented their views. Muluneh Frommsa from Ambo, Ethiopia shared his experiences of Udaipur visit and described Udaipur as the best city in the world. In this webinar, around 500 people from India and abroad were connected. Dr. Kamal Singh Bemla anchored the program.

The program concluded with Geeta verse at the end-

Shauryam Tejo Dhritirdakshyam Yuddhe Chapyaapalayanam.

Danamishvarabhashva Kshatram Karma Svatraajam. 18.43.

Means Valor, strength, fortitude, skill in weaponry, resolve never to retreat from battle, large-heartedness in charity, and leadership abilities, these are the natural qualities of work for Kshatriyas.

