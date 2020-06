4,611 COVID-19 patients cured in last 24 hrs across country

The recovery rate is 48.20% amongst COVID-19 patients. Presently, there are 1,15,942 active cases and all are under active medical supervision.

ICMR has further ramped up the testing capacity for detecting the novel Coronavirus in infected persons.

The number of government labs has been increased to 520 and private labs has been increased to 222 (A total of 742).

1,37,938 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested thus far is 45,24,317.