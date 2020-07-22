45 newly elected members of Rajya Sabha take oath

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu administered the oath to them in the House chamber.

Among the MPs who were administered the oath are BJP leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia and Deepak Prakash, Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Mallikarjun Kharge, M Thambidurai of AIADMK, Sharad Pawar of NCP, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and Priyanka Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena .

This is the first time that oath-taking of members took place in the House chamber during the inter-session period so as to maintain norms of physical distancing due to COVID-19.