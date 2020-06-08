4,42,000 tonnes of foodgrains given to States, UTs under Atma Nirbhar Bharat package so far

Consumer Affairs Ministry said, under AtmaNirbhar Bharat package, Centre has decided that eight lakh tonnes of food grains will be provided to about eight Crore migrant labourers, stranded and needy families, who are not covered under NFSA or State scheme PDS cards. Five Kilograms of food grain per person is being distributed free of cost for the months of May and June to all migrants.

The Ministry said, states and UTs have distributed 10 thousand tonnes of food grains to over 20 lakh beneficiaries. The Government had also approved 39 thousand tonnes of pulses for 1.96 crore migrant families. Migrant labourers, stranded and needy families, who are not covered under NFSA or State scheme PDS cards will be given one Kilogram of dal per family for the month of May and June.

Around 28 thousand tonnes of gram have been dispatched to the states and UTs. A total of over 15 thousand tonnes of gram has been lifted by various States and UTs and distributed 631 tonnes of gram.