4343 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamilnadu today

Chennai topped the list accounting for 2027 of these cases. its adjoining districts — Tiruvallur (164), Kancheepuram (112) and Chengalpet (171) — together recorded 447 cases.

In the south, Madurai recorded the highest number of 273 cases today. 57 deaths were reported today taking the state’s total tally to 1321.

As per the daily bulletin released by the state government, the total number of cases in Tamil Nadu as of July 2 stands at 98,392.

3095 persons were discharged today taking the total number of recovered patients in Tamil Nadu to 56021.