42 cr people receive financial assistance of Rs 53,248 cr under PMGKY

Under the scheme, 10,315 crore rupees have been credited to 20.62 crore women Jan Dhan account holders with second installment while 2.3 crore building and construction workers received financial support amounting to 4312.82 crore rupees.



AIR correspondent reports that as part of the Rs 1.70 lakh crore Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, the Government announced free food grains and cash payment to women and poor senior citizens and farmers. 16 thousand 3 hundred 94 crore rupees front loaded towards payment of the first instalment of PM-KISAN to 8.19 crore beneficiaries.



So far 101 Lakh tonnes of food grains have been lifted by States and Union territories for April. Out of this, nearly 37 Lakh tonnes of foodgrains have been distributed covering nearly 74 crore beneficiaries. 33 lakh tonnes of food grains have been distributed, covering nearly 66 crore beneficiaries by the States for May and 3.58 Lakh tonnes of foodgrains have been distributed, covering 7.16 crore beneficiaries by 17 States and UTs for June. A total of 5.06 lakh tonnes of Pulses have also been dispatched to various states and UTs.



Besides, 9.25 crore Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana cylinders have been booked under the scheme so far and 8.58 crore free cylinders already delivered to beneficiaries.



Over 16 Lakh members of EPFO have taken benefit of online withdrawal of non-refundable advance from EPFO account amounting to 4 thousand 7 hundred 25 crore rupees. In the current financial year, 48.13 crore man-days of work have been generated under MGNREGA. Further, 28 thousand 7 hundred 29 crore rupees have been released to states to liquidate pending dues of both wages and materials.



A Total 2 thousand 8 hundred 14.5 crore rupees disbursed to about 2.81 crore old age persons, widows and disabled persons in two installments.

