406 People housed at quarantine facility of ITBP

As per the advisory received, all samples being taken up on the 13th and 14th day while being in Camp. Samples of 200 persons taken on Thursday. Rest of the Samples will be taken on Friday.

The Samples will be sent to the designated laboratories. The reports shall be received by 16th/17th day in the Camp though ICMR.

Based on the reports, a decision can be taken to discharge the travelers, if agreed to by the authorities, will be done on the 18th day from the Camp.

All travelers are being looked after with due medical protocol. 2 persons were shifted to Safdurjung Hospital yesterday due to cough and fever.

