403 Lifeline Udan flights operated to ensure delivery of essential and medical supplies across country

235 of these flights have been operated by Air India and Alliance Air. Lifeline Udan flights cover distance of over 3,97, 632 km to deliver essential and medical supplies of around 748.68 tons till 27th April 2020 for people across the country.

Lifeline Udan flights are being operated by MoCA to transport essential medical cargo to remote parts of the country to support India’s war against COVID-19. Private Operators SpiceJet, Blue Dart, Indigo and Vistara are operating cargo flights on a commercial basis.

In international sector, a cargo air-bridge was established with East Asia for transportation of pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and Covid-19 relief material. The quantity of medical cargo brought in by Air India is 609 tons.

Blue Dart has uplifted around 109 tons of medical supplies from Guangzhou from 14th April to 27th April 2020. It has also uplifted 5 tons of medical cargo from Shanghai on 25th April 2020. Spicejet has uplifted 140 tons of medical supplies from Shanghai upto 27th April 2020 and 13 tons medical supplies from Hong Kong and Singapore upto 25th April 2020.