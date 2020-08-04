4 Questions Answered About Microsoft AZ-300 Exam. Are Practice Tests Best for Preparation?

Introduction

What goes through your mind when you imagine yourself going into an exam room? And what exactly happens when you think about the exam questions? We all agree that this can be such a daunting experience. And just like most exams, AZ-304: Microsoft Azure Architect Design Certification can bring a lot of headache to a student, more especially if they feel they’re not up to the task. However, we are here to help dispel your fears. In this post, we cover the pertinent questions that all candidates ask as they consider taking this test and even during preparation. This includes how practice tests can aid you in prep. Ready? Let’s flow with it Click Here to Pass Your Exam Now !

4 Questions Answered about Exam AZ-300

What Is AZ-300 Test?

The Microsoft AZ-300 test also has another title called ‘Microsoft Azure Architect Technologies’. Candidates begin by passing it before they move to AZ-301 test. Both are required for a Microsoft certification called the Microsoft Certified Azure Solutions Architect Expert. This badge is role-based and among the latest to be introduced by Microsoft.

What Is the Purpose of AZ-300?

AZ-300 exam was created to ensure candidates are packaged with the correct skills for their architect role in AZ-900 Microsoft Azure Fundamentals Certification Training . It does this through the topics designed and included as part of the syllabus. Candidates will go through topics like deploying and configuring architecture, administering workloads as well as security, apps deployment as well as creation, and more. The study of these topics is in preparation for the assessment with questions starting from 40 and going up to 60. The exam includes different styles as they can be active screen, short answer, best answer, build list, case studies, and multiple choices. Candidates must return a score of 700 points to successfully do AZ-300. The exam is charged $165.

Who Is the Target Audience for AZ-300 Assessment?

This is another question that candidates ask themselves and it’s important it’s addressed here. Truth is, the MD-100: Windows 10 Certification Training Courses is for you if you’re already experienced and knowledgeable about various IT aspects. They include networking, security, virtualization, business continuity, identity, disaster recovery, and more. You should also be proficient in at least one of the following Azure domains: development, DevOps, or administration.

How Do I Prepare for This Exam?

There are sure options that guarantee to pass with flying colors your AZ-300 test if you utilize them correctly. You can start by going through the page that Microsoft has devoted to this test. This is where you’ll be seized of the exam’s details, topics, and preparation options such as free and paid training courses, the official practice test, and more. Another way to approach the Curriculum For This Course from Certbolt is to use practice tests. This is among the most preferred options by candidates since it tells them what they should expect in the coming assessment. So, if you combine a training course, which can be either online self-paced or instructor-led and practice tests, you’ll be in a great position to win the marks required for this test PrepAway Practice Test Exam Questions .

Conclusion

Since this post was to guide you through the Microsoft AZ-300 exam by answering the questions you have in your mind, we hope it has been of help. At least you now know what you’re getting yourself into. So, as you digest the information, make sure you plan and make your plan work. Note, that soon it will be updated to AZ-303 assessment, so you still have time to take action today by making use of the great exam resources we mentioned such as practice tests and learning courses!