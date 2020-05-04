3rd phase of lockdown with relaxations in green, orange & red zones comes into effect

In the national capital, Delhi government has implemented relaxations following the Home Ministry’s guidelines.

All government offices have become operational from today in the city .

Those involved in essential services will see 100 per cent attendance and for non-essential government departments, only deputy secretary and 33 per cent staff are allowed to report to work.

Private offices can function with 33 per cent staff. Suspension of travel by flight, Delhi Metro and bus will continue in the national capital.

Plying of cycle rickshaws and autorickshaws, running of taxis and cab aggregators, intra-district and inter-district plying of buses will remain shut.

Schools, malls, gyms and social, political, cultural and sports gatherings will remain banned. Salon and barber shops will remain closed.