3rd edition of Poshan Maah begins today

In a tweet today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said “Proper nutrition is vital to build a prosperous nation.

Let us undertake efforts to reach out to people across the length and breadth of India and spread awareness on eradicating malnutrition. This will help our Nari Shakti and Yuva Shakti.”

The Prime Minister “Let’s be Local for Poshan! Our nation is home to dozens of healthy dishes, which have high nutrition value. Share them on a specially created space on @mygovindia. May your family recipe contribute to a nutritious as well as healthy India.”

The importance of nutrition in our lives was also emphasized by PM Modi in his recent Mann ki Baat radio prog on August 30.

Ministry of Women and Child Development is encouraging all stakeholders to use digital platforms like Social media, online activities, Podcasts, and e-Samvaad to disseminate information about importance of nutrition in our lives.

Smriti Irani said the ministry is also forming a database of indigenous food items with high nutrition value, for which support of general public has been sought.

