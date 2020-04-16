382 Rohingyas rescued off Bangladesh coast

The starving Rohingyas were rescued on Wednesday from a large trawler boat which had been floating since the last two months in the sea, according to sources. It is reported that more than 30 occupants of the boat died over this period and their bodies were thrown in the sea.

The boat is believed to be headed for Malaysia but turned back as strict patrolling of the sea was launched by Malaysia in view of the Corona virus threat.

The Bangladesh Coast guard launched a search operation based on a tip off and located the fishing trawler on Wednesday night. The Coast Guard has brought the rescued person to the town Teknaf near Cox Bazar in Bangladesh.

The Coast Guard spokesperson said that the authorities have launched a probe to find out if some of them came from Rakhine province of Myanmar.