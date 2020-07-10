3,680 new #COVID19 cases in Tamil Nadu, tally 1,30,261

From a peak of 2000-plus, the daily average in Chennai is down to around 1,200 accounting for just over 58 per cent of cases in Tamilnadu. However, new hotspots are emerging in other districts especially Madurai.

As per today’s official bulletin, 3680 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the state. They included 3636 residents and 44 who had returned from outside.

Chennai topped the list accounting for 1205 of these cases followed by Chengalpattu with 242 and Thiruvallur with 219 .

64 deaths were reported today- 27 of them in Chennai followed by 7 in Chengalpattu and 6 in Madurai- taking the state’s total tally to 1829.

The total number of cases in Tamil Nadu as of July 10 stands at 1,30,261.

4163 persons were discharged today taking the total number of recovered patients in Tamil Nadu to 82,324. Over the last few weeks, the state has managed a good recovery rate of 61.7 per cent.