36 union ministers visit Jammu and Kashmir post-Article 370 abrogation

36 Union ministers will visit different districts in both the divisions of the Union Territory. Union Minister Jitendra Singh will be in Jammu as part of the initiative. Reports suggest 51 visits will be in Jammu division and 8 visits in Kashmir.

Between January 18 and 24, these ministers will engage in a dialogue with the people about the distinct welfare schemes for the people of the Union Territory, that have speeded up after the removal of Special status which had acted as a hindrance to the region’s progress.

In the midst of all this, Russia has reaffirmed its stand on Kashmir. Russian Ambassador to India, Nikolai Kudashev said that it has always been a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and it should not have been raised at the UNSC.

He said it should be resolved in keeping with the Shimla Agreement and Lahore declaration.

