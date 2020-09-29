357 posts including Medical Officer vacant

Jharkhand Rural Health Mission Society has sought applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to 357 vacant posts of Specialist Medical Officer and Medical Officer. Candidates willing to work on these posts can apply offline till 05 October 2020 under the prescribed format.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have done MBBS in the subject related to MCI recognized institute. Also have PG degree. Detailed information related to this is available on the official website http://jrhms.jharkhand.gov.in/Notice_File/SMOadvt.pdf.

Age Range : The age of general category candidates should be below 67 years as on 01 August 2020. Age relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates as per government rules.

pay scale : 63,000 to 1,50,000 will be given as salary per month to the selected candidates.

How to do : Candidates wishing to work on these posts should send all the necessary documents along with the application form to this address before the last date- Mission Director, RCH Campus, Jharkhand Rural Health Mission Society, GVI Campus, Namkum, Ranchi-10.

Selection Process : The qualified candidates for these posts will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in MBBS and other examinations. All these positions are non-transferable. Therefore, no application of any kind will be accepted in connection with the transfer. Only those candidates who apply for these posts want to serve people by staying in Jharkhand.

medical officer vacant post, medical officer vacancy ahmedabad, medical officer vacancy at bangalore, medical officer ayurveda vacancy, medical officer vacancy in army, medical officer vacancy in assam, vacancies for medical officers, vacancy for medical officer, vacancy medical officer, medical officer job vacancy, medical officer job in who, medical officer vacancy haryana, homoeopathic medical officer vacancy in mp, homoeopathic medical officer vacancy in bihar, haryana medical officer vacancy 2020, medical officer vacancy in rajasthan, medical officer vacancy in rajasthan 2020, medical officer vacancy in jaipur, medical officer vacancy in railway

The post 357 posts including Medical Officer vacant first appeared on Job Idhar.