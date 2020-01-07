35 killed, 48 injured in stampede in Iran

New Delhi : As many as 35 people were killed and several others seriously injured in a stampede that erupted on Tuesday at a funeral procession for a top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, killed in a U.S. airstrike last week.

The report suggests that more than 48 people have injured in the incident. The stampede took place in Kerman, the hometown of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, as the procession got underway. The reports further suggest that the people were lying lifeless on the road while others shouting and crying for help.