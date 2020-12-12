341 posts of Assistant Manager and Junior Manager vacant

Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited has sought applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 341 vacant posts of Assistant Manager and Junior Manager. Candidates willing to work on these posts can apply online through the official website till 18 December 2020.

Selection Process: The selection of qualified candidates for these posts will be done on the basis of computer based examination and interview.

How to apply: Interested candidates can apply in online mode before the last date through the official website https://www.aegcl.co.in/Recruitment.html.

Pay scale : The selected candidates will be given Rs 25,000 to Rs 1,12,000 per month.

Application fee : Different application fees have been set for different posts. Detailed information is available on the official website.

Educational Qualifications : Candidates should have completed BTech / BE / MBA degree from a recognized institute. Detailed information related to this is available on the official website.

Age Range : General category candidates should be between 18 and 21 years old. While reserved category candidates will be given full relaxation in age limit as per government rules.

