33% increase in Paddy procurement for ongoing KMS 2020-21 in comparison to corresponding period of last year

The arrival of Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2020-21 has already commenced and Government continues to procure Kharif 2020-21 crops at its MSP from farmers as per its existing MSP Schemes as done in previousseasons.

Paddy procurement for KMS 20-21 has now gained good momentum with start of procurement in some other states like Kerala and increase in the pace in ongoing procuring States which has resulted in a total Paddy procurement of 20,37,634 MT from about 1.7 lakh farmers of the country having MSP value of ₹3847.05 crores. This is a whopping increase of over 33% vis-a-vis procurement in the corresponding period last year.

Further, based on the proposal from the States, approval was accorded for procurement of 30.70 LMT of Pulse and Oilseeds for Kharif Marketing Season 2020 for the States of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. In addition, sanction for procurement of 1.23 LMT of Copra (the perennial crop) for the State of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala was also given. For other States/UTs approval will also be accorded on receipt of proposals for procurement of Pulses, Oilseeds and Copra under Price Support Scheme (PSS) so that procurement of FAQ grade of thesecrops can be made at notified MSP for the year 2020-21 directly from the registered farmers, if the market rate goes below MSP during the notified harvesting period in the respective States/UTs by the Central Nodal Agencies through State nominated procuring agencies.

Upto 07.10.2020, the Government through its Nodal Agencies has procured 376.65 MT of Moong having MSP value of Rs. 2.71 Crores benefitting 269 farmers in Tamil Nadu and Haryana. Similarly, 5089 MT of copra having MSP value of Rs. 52.40 crore has been procured benefitting 3961 farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu against the sanctioned quantity of 1.23 LMT for Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. In respect of Copra and Urad, rates are ruling at or above MSP. Respective State Governments are making arrangements for commencement of procurement in respect of Moong and other Kharif Pulses andOilseeds.

The Procurement of seed cotton (Kapas) during Kharif Marketing Season 2020-21 has started from 1st October, 2020 and on 7th October, 2020 Cotton Corporation of India has procured a quantity of 3525 bales under MSP for a value of Rs 994.28 lakh benefitting 753 farmers.