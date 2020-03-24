30 states, UTs in complete lockdown: COVID-19

While 3 states have some districts locked down. These 3 states include Uttar Pradesh with 16 districts, Madhya Pradesh with 37 districts and Odisha with 5 districts and 6 municipal jurisdictions. There is partial lockdown in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep with movement of ships only banned and Section 144 CrPC imposed.

Maharashtra Government has imposed state-wide curfew following COVID-19 outbreak. The state has maximum number of coronavirus patients in the country with the number of infected patients is 67. State Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that people are not following the Government directives that has led to curfew being imposed in the entire state.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh was placed under curfew on Monday, hours after the Punjab government imposed it in the entire state in a bid to curb the coronavirus spread. Punjab Governor and Union Territory Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore decided to impose curfew in the city with effect from Monday midnight till further orders.

The Punjab government clamped the curfew earlier during the day to fight coronavirus spread, making it the first state to take the drastic measure after finding that many people were ignoring the state-wide lockdown.