30 Judicial Officers from Nepal’ Supreme Court begins training in India

This is a tailor-made course specially designed at the request of Government of Nepal. The course will enhance capacity of participating officers to effectively deal with issues related to Case and Court management and use of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in the administration of Justice.

Second batch of 30 Judicial Officers from Nepal’s Supreme will undergo training from March 23 to 29, 2020. This is a tailor-made course specially designed at the request of Government of Nepal.

The course is fully supported by the Government of India under Ministry of External Affairs’ Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme. As part of India’s continuing commitment for capacity building in Nepal, the Embassy of India in the current financial year has facilitated training of more than 200 Nepali officers in India’s prestigious training institutions like IIT-Roorkee; Gujarat Forensic Sciences University, Gandhinagar; Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, Dehradun; Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi and Indian Institute of Sciences, Bengaluru etc.