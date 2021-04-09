3 Tips to Stay Healthy With a Sedentary Lifestyle

The pandemic has changed our lives. Today, we spend a lot of time at the computer. We sit not only while working but also while watching, playing on https://22bet.bi/slots/ or having a conversation with friends. Want to avoid negative consequences of such a lifestyle? Then follow these tips.

Get a Dog

If you have a dog, start walking it longer. Explore new routes and walk longer distances. Turn a routine walk into a quality workout for yourself and your pet. This will protect your pet from heart and joint problems, and it will help you “get” the amount of exercise he needs. These are the conclusions of British scientists.

According to the study, the owners of dogs are four times more likely to meet the recommended norm and about 150 minutes of physical activity per week. If you don’t own a dog, use commercial breaks during a movie as an opportunity to move around. For example, you can iron your laundry or have a competition to see who can do the most push-ups. Or just turn on your favorite playlist and walk around your neighborhood.

Buy a Pedometer

According to research and WHO recommendations, you should walk at least 8,000 to 10,000 steps a day. Such exercise is required to maintain muscle tone and normal heart function. Track the number of steps covered helps fitness bracelets with a pedometer, smart watches and special applications for smartphones. They not only allow you to keep count, but also motivate you to move even more.

In addition, some models of gadgets additionally track your heart rate, calories and sleep quality. For those who lead a sedentary lifestyle, it is enough to start with 2-3 thousand extra steps a day. The faster you walk, the more effective the exercise is. Choose breathable shoes with flat, flexible soles that do not restrict movement or chafe your feet.

Stop Eating at Your Computer

A desk is not a place to eat. Start eating your lunch in the kitchen. First, the average office desk is home to a huge amount of harmful bacteria. Second, we eat a lot more in front of the computer than we do in the cafeteria or canteen. Thirdly, refusing to eat a full lunch, we deprive our brain of a well-deserved rest, and the body – of the opportunity to move. As a result, our brain activity and concentration are reduced.

Don’t pass up a chance to grab a bite to eat away from the hustle and bustle of the office. This will allow you to stretch your muscles, restore blood circulation and socialize with colleagues in a relaxed atmosphere. After such a lunch, you’ll get to work with renewed vigor.

