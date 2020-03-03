3 New Table Games to Enjoy Playing

When it comes to casinos, table games are classics. Somewhat like Corvettes from the 50s, no matter where it goes it’s sure to make heads turn. In the same way, table games never seem dated even two decades after the millennium.

It’s so addictive to play one of these games that players don’t realise the time passing by. Today, with globalisation and the internet boom, table games have seen much fanfare among the online audience.

Modern online table games came with the same level of experience provided by land-based casinos but without taking time off to drive one. In short, it became an instant hit among people. A mobile phone or laptop is all that a player needs these days to get an immersive experience from online casinos offering table games.

As always, table games allow players to get bold and take their chances on big jackpots. Today the market is plush with some of the most successful games like Craps, Baccarat, Andar Bahar, and many more.

While there’s all that, this list focuses on 3 new table games that are making waves in the online casino business. Let’s take a look at the 3 new live games at Betway and other casinos –

1. Live Baccarat

While the actual version of this game can be traced back to 15th century Italy, its remake into modern avatar occurred in 40’s Cuba. It was called Punto Banco by locals. A game where bets were placed in players and dealer’s hands. Today, it’s one of the hottest casino games in Asia exacted from the one that was rejigged in Cuba.

Baccarat has relatively simple rules compared to all other table games. It gives options to wager on the player’s hand or dealers. And in the third case, a tie. Baccarat also allows players to wager on all three. During the game, the dealer keeps two or three cards and deals the rest in players hands. And players must accurately predict a tie or wager on a lucky hand. In both cases, they win.

2. Live Roulette

No, not the Russian Roulette, just “Roulette” is a table game that was thought to have originated in France during the 18th century. Soon it grew in popularity and saw people all across Europe indulging in it. Eventually, the Roulette made its way to the US shores through seafaring merchants. Later, it got tweaked by shady gambling houses in the US to source money for illegal activities.

Roulette is one of the top casino table games due to its unique format. It’s a pure game of chance where players have to predict where the ball will land once the wheel stops spinning. The game has multiple formats these days namely, American and European roulette.

In modern live roulette, overhead cameras monitor games at private tables to ensure fairness to players and avoid manipulation by croupiers.

3. Live Blackjack

Blackjack is another table game sharing the same timeline with Roulette. It was also thought to have originated from France. While in Europe, it was called ‘twenty-one’. But once it reached the US shores, it came to be known as Blackjack. Blackjack was known for simplicity and emerged as a top game in casinos for that reason.

In a modern game of Blackjack, players mainly compete with a dealer and also other competing members at the table. In this game, two cards are dealt to each player and they are given two options – ‘Stand’ to end turn or ‘Hit’ to let the dealer deal a new card.

At casinos like Betway, live jack is a real crowd-puller with exclusive tables and fast-paced action. One thing about these live casinos is that they are easy to personalise and the options are virtually endless.

And that’s all about 3 new table games that shot to limelight. So don’t wait. Book a private table today!