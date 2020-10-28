3 including Jhallara SHO, Head Constable nabbed for taking bribe in Udaipur | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Udaipur : The Anti Corruption Bureau sleuths on Tuesday arrested an SHO and Head Constable of Jhallara police station of Udaipur district and their accomplice for allegedly demanding and taking bribe in lieu of releasing a dumper used in transporting illegal sand.

HazariMal Rebari the complainant, a resident of Sagwara tehsil of Dungarpur had complained to the ACB unit Udaipur on Monday about the bribe demand by SHO Rameshchandra Khateek (39) and Head Constable Brajmohan Meena (39) against letting off the dumper that was seized and parked at the police station.The cops demanded 50 thousand rupees bribe and after bargaining the sum was settled at 45K rupees.

ASP Sudhir Joshi said the complaint was verified the same day and the head constable demanded and took 2thousand rupees advance from the complainant. OnTuesday Rebari gave another 3 thousand to the head constable who asked the complainant to hand over the remaining money to one Jitendra Suthar, a private person who owned a sanitary shop in the town. Rebari gave 32 thousand rupees to Suthar of the remaining bribe money. ACB team arrested Jitendra and seized the amount while the SHO and head constable too were arrested.