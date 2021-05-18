3.76 quintal poppy husk stock worth 16L unearthed in Chittorgarh

Udaipur : The Chittorgarh police has seized a hugestock of poppy husk, being stocked illegaly at a farm house under Rashmi police station limits on Monday. Chittorgarh SP Deepak Bhargava said the team was tipped off about illegal poppy husk storing in a farm near Pahuni canal.

Additional SP HimmatSIngh Deval directed the team lead by Ramesh Kaviya ,SHO Rashmi who raided Ranawat farm and found 21 sacks filled with doda choora. The sacks weighed 3 quintal 76kilograms 900 grams. The caretaker KaluSingh resident of Rashmi, could not provide a satisfactory reply on the permit to stock the contraband. KaluSIngh told the police that one Roshanlal Jat used a scorpio jeep to transport the contraband and stored it inside the farmhouse.

Police seized the vehicle parked outside Roshanlal’s home,however the man was not found. KaluSIngh has been arrested. The marketvalue of the seized poppy husk is estimated around 16lakh rupees. A police case has been registered against Roshanlal and KaluSingh under sections 8/15,25 of the NDPS Act and the investigation has been assigned to Himanshu Singh Rajawat, SHO Kapasan.