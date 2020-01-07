2nd T20I: India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets to take Series lead

After an impressive bowling performance, Indian batsmen KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer helped the hosts to secure a victory with 15 balls to spare. Chasing a below-par 143, opener KL Rahul laid the foundation for the hosts with a blistering knock of 45 off 32 balls.

However, India later lost both KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan in the span of 13 deliveries. Shreyas Iyer contributed with a 26-ball 34, including three boundaries and a six, following which skipper Virat Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 30 to help India register an easy win.