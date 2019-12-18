2nd Indo-US ministerial 2+2 dialogue to take place in Washington DC

The dialogue is expected to be highly qualitative and productive meeting during which some key agreements that will augment the bilateral security ties could be signed.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have reached in Washington DC for the dialogue.

They would be hosted by their American counterparts Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department.Ahead of the dialogue Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended a reception for the Indian Community and Friends of India in New York.

Rajnath Singh spoke about the importance and contribution of the Indian American Community and their role in the success of ‘Howdy Modi’ event organised during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston earlier this year.

The first 2+2 was held in New Delhi September last year after the mechanism was approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump.

The 2+2 on December 18 comes after a record four meetings between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump this year, including the massive joint address by the leaders in Houston in September.

The 2+2 dialogue is the highest-level institutional mechanism between India and USA that brings together the perspectives of the two countries on foreign policy, defence and strategic issues.

It is possible that the two countries could formally sign the Industrial Security Annex to the General Security of Military Information Agreement.

This is a key enabling agreement along with Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA) signed in the inaugural 2+2 dialogue and will allow greater technology transfer.

There is also high possibility of announcements on pending defence sales like MH-60R helicopters, MK-45 naval guns and other systems under consideration.