2nd batch of 3 Rafale aircraft lands at Jamnagar Air Base in Gujarat

The aircrafts got airborne from Istres airbase in France and flew non-stop for over eight hours.



They covered a distance of over 3700 nautical miles with three in-flight refuellings.



These jets are expected to reach Ambala after a day-long break at Jamnagar Air base.



The IAF is expecting three to four Rafale jets being delivered every two months.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated Indian Air Force for successfully accomplishing a highly complex mission in a professional and safe manner.



The aircraft arrived in India at 8:14 pm after flying non-stop from France.

