2nd Batch of 26 underprivileged students supported by Hindustan Zinc register 100% results in Class 12th Board Exams

Perfect 100 in Mathematics scored by 4 students

Secured 100 distinctions: 19 in Hindi, 25 in English, 13 in Physics, 21 in Chemistry and 22 in Maths

9 students secured distinctions in all 5 subjects

4 have secured above 90% on overall.

The students now gear up for IIT-JEE which they’ve been preparing for under Hindustan Zinc’s flagship ‘Unchi Udaan’ initiative

Udaipur : Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company today announced that 26 underprivileged students from the 2nd batch of ‘Unchi Udaan’ project have registered 100% results in the 12th class board results and secured overall 100 distinctions across subjects like Hindi, English, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. These meritorious students who are from the remote rural Rajasthan now aim to crack IIT-JEE having been taking up coaching supported by Hindustan Zinc in the Udaipur district.

Congratulating the students Mr. Arun Misra, Deputy CEO, Hindustan Zinc, said, “The success of these students is always special as they fight against every odds to deliver the stellar performance. Their success is the reinforcement of our belief that changes can be brought in rural India by ensuring access to quality education. I congratulate the students the outstanding performance and thank the community for consistently supporting our initiatives. I would also like to thank the teachers who are doing tremendous job in training these students to crack one of the most difficult examinations in India and helping them in achieving their goals and aspirations”.

Hindustan Zinc’s ‘Unchi Udaan’, an educational Excellence initiative aims to identify young meritorious students from Govt. schools in communities around the company’s operational areas and mentoring them to enter into IITs and other prestigious engineering institutes. Each year, the company selects 25-30 students from rural areas of its operational districts, through rigorous selection process conducted across 6 districts – Udaipur, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand & Ajmer from Rajasthan and Pantnagar from Uttarakhand and provide free coaching to appear and get through the IITs and other prestigious Engineering Colleges. Currently the project has 123 children across class 9 to class 12 (Batch 2 to Batch 5). There will be one batch appearing for JEE exams every year. Bringing in children from class 9 gives a period of four years for a rigorous training.

The project provides residential and non-residential schooling and coaching support to select group of students. The Company runs this initiative in association with Resonance Eduventures Pvt. Ltd. and Vidya Bhawan, Udaipur. While Resonance Eduventures Pvt. Ltd provides coaching to these students for IIT entrance exam, Vidya Bhawan provides schooling, boarding & lodging facilities.