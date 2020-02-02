2nd Air India special flight leaves for New Delhi from Wuhan with 323 Indian

Seven Maldives citizens are also being evacuated from the novel coronavirus-hit city of China. A total of 647 Indians including 282 students have been evacuated by India from China following the outbreak of novel coronavirus in the neighbouring country.

The first flight with 324 passengers landed in Delhi earlier yesterday. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan reviewed the preparedness for the management of Novel Coronavirus with senior officers of the Ministry in New Delhi yesterday.

Cabinet Secretary also held a high level review meeting with Secretaries of Health, Civil Aviation, Textiles, Pharmaceutical, Department of Health Research and Directorate General of Foreign Trade. Cabinet Secretary has held five review meetings so far.

Health Ministry said, as of today, 52,332 passengers from 326 flights have been screened. Total of 97 symptomatic travellers picked up by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP) have been referred to the isolation facilities. 98 samples have been tested of which 97 have been found to be negative. The earlier positive case found in Kerala is being monitored and is stable.

Health Secretary also had a video conference to review the process of screening passengers from different countries. Apart from passengers coming from China and Hong Kong, passengers coming on flights from Singapore and Thailand shall also be universally screened at the airports.

The death toll in novel coronavirus in China has risen to 304. Around 14,380 people have been infected with the virus in mainland China and 160 in other countries. The number of suspected cases has also gone up to 19,544 in China. According to Chinese authorities, 328 people have recovered following treatment.